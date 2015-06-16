Bubba Watson made a putt with the hole behind his back during US Open practice

During a practice round at Chambers Bay, the site of the US Open, Bubba Watson made one of the most bizarre putts you’ll ever see.

With the hole behind his back, he sent his putt up a slope in the green, and it rolled all the way back and into the cup:

Chambers Bay has been a source of controversy in the run up to the US Open. Some have called it “unique” and “a little funky”, while others have been strong in their criticisms. Ian Poulter took to Twitter and called the course “a complete farce” in April. American golfer Ryan Palmer agreed, telling USA Today, “As far as the greens are concerned, it’s not a championship golf course.”

Chambers Bay is a links course that features significant elevation changes and unusual undulations on the greens. If Watson’s putt is any indication, we should see some wild shots this week.

NOW WATCH: Here Are The Handicaps For A Bunch Of Celebrity Golfers



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.