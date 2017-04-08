Bubba Watson says he lost 20 pounds by cutting out 'everything that tastes good'

Bubba Watson enters The Masters on a hot streak, having won two of his previous four tournaments.

Perhaps Watson is reaping the benefits of a strict diet he went on last year that he estimates helped him lose 20 lb.

Before last year’s Masters, Watson said he cut out “everything that tastes good,” in hopes of extending his longevity on the course.

After a slow 2017, Watson may finally be reaping the benefits of a physical transformation he underwent last year to try to help his game.

Entering last year’s Masters, Watson caught the golf world’s attention by arriving noticeably slimmer.

Watson told Golfweek’s’ Jeff Babineau in 2017 that upon turning 39, he decided he needed to lose weight and get into better shape. Watson estimated he lost 15-20 pounds, mostly by eating smaller portions and cutting out all of the good-tasting food in life.

“Oh, everything that tastes good,” Watson said. “Actually, I’m eating small meals more times. I threw in fish for the first time, a lot of chicken. Normally I don’t like eating on the golf course, but we made these little protein balls.

“No chips. I haven’t had a chip probably in three or four months. So it’s just things like that. The stuff everybody loves? I just cut it out. So I’m basically just bitter at the world.”

Watson believed the weight change – he dropped from around 190 pounds to 172 – affected his swing and caused some of his struggles last season. In 2017, he had just five top-10 finishes and no first-place finishes.

The difference is noticeable. Here was Watson at the Tournament of Champions in January 2016.

And this was Watson at this year’s Dell Technologies Match Play tournament, which he won.

With a year of experience at his new weight, perhaps Watson is finally adjusted and ready to start competing for majors again.

