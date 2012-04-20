This Story About Bubba Watson And Justin Bieber Is Both Very Odd And Very Bubba

Photo: Twitter (@bubbawatson)

Bubba Watson is a bit of a jokester, so take this with a grain of salt. But while speaking with an E! reporter at Tim Tebow’s recent charity golf tournament (via Yahoo! Sports), Watson claims that the only phone call he took after winning the Masters was from none other than Justin Bieber…“Justin Bieber is the only person I talked to on the phone that night after I won…He called me and I talked to him on the phone and he and Selena were congratulating me, and it was a big honour that they would both call me and talk to me.”



Watson does have a history with the Biebs. Last year, Watson posted the photo above to his twitter account, with the caption “playing golf with Justin Bieber!”

Either way, this story is so odd, and yet so Bubba.

