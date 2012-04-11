Bubba Watson Is Selling His North Carolina Lake House For $1.5 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Zillow.com/Getty Imageas

Everyone’s new favourite goofy golfer Bubba Watson is selling his lake house in Lexington, NC for $1.5 million, according to Zillow.com.Watson bought the 3,400 home back in 2009 for $1.1 million.



The home is located right on the water, has a boat house, dock, full outdoor kitchen, pool, and hot tub.

Sounds like the perfect summer home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.