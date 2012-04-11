Bubba Watson Is Selling His North Carolina Lake House For $1.5 Million

Everyone’s new favourite goofy golfer Bubba Watson is selling his lake house in Lexington, NC for $1.5 million, according to Zillow.com.Watson bought the 3,400 home back in 2009 for $1.1 million.

The home is located right on the water, has a boat house, dock, full outdoor kitchen, pool, and hot tub.

Sounds like the perfect summer home.

Here's the view of the back of the house from the dock

A three car garage

The living room, with plenty of windows for natural light

One of the indoor kitchens

EIK area

One of the bedrooms

That's a big closet

Perfect room to watch some golf

Another living room area

What a view

A fire place in case it gets cold at night

Another view of the kitchen

One of the bathrooms

Another one of the bedrooms

Someone is a Dolphins fan

A look at the front of the house

