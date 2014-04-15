Bubba Watson Did Not Actually Win A Second Green Jacket At The Masters

Despite all the headlines proclaiming that Bubba Watson won his “second green jacket,” this is technically not true.

When Watson won his second Masters tournament on Sunday, he was given the same green jacket he won in 2012.

According to the Masters media guide, “multiple winners will have only one green jacket unless his size drastically changes.”

In addition, Watson does not actually get to keep the jacket.

Watson will get to hold on to the jacket for a year and then will return it to Augusta National Golf Club prior to next year’s tournament, where it will remain unless he wins the tournament again.

Watson does get to keep a replica of the Masters trophy, which includes the names of every winner and runner-up, as well as a 3.4-inch diameter gold medallion.

Getty Images Tiger only has one green jacket too.

