Bubba Watson loves the Olympics so much that he says 'golf gets in the way'

Bubba Watson is having the time of his life at the Rio Olympics. It’s just too bad that he has to play golf while he is there.

On Thursday, Watson, one of four golfers representing the United States in golf’s return to the Olympics for the first time since 1904, shot a 2-over in the first round of the event. After the round he was asked about his entire experience in Rio so far, and it sounds like what he really loves about the Olympics is everything else.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Watson said. “The sad thing is, I shouldn’t say this, but golf gets in the way. I want to go to every event.”

Watson, who has already been spotted at several events, including the swimming, noted that he was going to watch fencing and women’s field hockey after completing his first round.

It is hard to see him, but that is Bubba sitting behind the U.S men’s basketball team watching Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky win medals.

He went on to rave about how great the Olympic experience is, while once again noting that “golf gets in the way.”

“What a thrill of a lifetime,” Watson said. “What a dream come true. I get to be an athlete, but I also get to be a spectator. This is the greatest sporting event around the world. We have every different sport here and now golf is in it. So it is an absolutely amazing, amazing time and I wouldn’t change it for the world. And like I said before, golf gets in the way.”

As for his score, Watson said it “doesn’t matter what I shoot,” but did say he is giving his best effort.

“I had one bad swing today,” said Watson, “But now I get to go be a fan and support USA.”

