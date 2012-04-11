Before He Won The Masters, Bubba Watson Made This Ridiculous Music Video With The 'Golf Boys'

Bubba Watson won his first major this past weekend at The Masters. But before that, he may have been best known for being a member of the “Golf Boys,” a boy band of sorts, featuring four of the PGA Tour’s young up-and-coming stars.



Other members include Ben Crane, Rickie Fowler, and Hunter Mahan.

The group made a video (seen below) that first hit the interwebs last summer. And earlier this year, Crane and Watson did an impromptu performance during a tournament.

And now Watson is the first from the quartet to win a major.

Here’s the rather addicting video…



