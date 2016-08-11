Bubba Watson will wear some amazing patriotic golf shoes during Olympic tournament

Bubba Watson will begin competing Thursday morning at the Rio Olympics, but he’s already provided fans with a sneak peak at some of his gear that him and his caddie will be carrying around.

Needless to say, Bubba’s very proud to be representing the USA at the Olympics.



Come on! Those shoes are awesome! Here’s a better (and longer) look at these gleaming bastions of patriotic pride.

Bubba is wearing these @GFORE shoes in Rio, and we’re giving away a pair! All the details: https://t.co/pAh6FqoCD3 pic.twitter.com/FtaymJEDtq

— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) August 10, 2016

Apparently, Bubba’s not satisfied with having his shoes be patriotic, so he decided to have a bag that could compete with them.



Given what these posts show, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to expect Watson to stroll out onto the course with a bald eagle on his shoulder. Seriously though, it’s great to see someone who takes such pride in their country.

Also, unrelated (though not really, since he’s supporting Team USA), here’s a picture of Bubba Watson supporting Michael Phelps and some of the other swimmers from Team USA.

