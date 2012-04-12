9 Things You Never Knew About Bubba Watson

Photo: @bubbawatson
Bubba Watson is everywhere right now.Everyone loves him — he’s funny, charismatic, and refreshingly authentic.
In the midst of his media rampage, we’ve learned a ton about America’s newest folk hero of the last few days.
We picked out the our 9 favourite little-known Bubba facts — they involve ADD, pumping iron, and the lengths his mum went to to buy him golf clubs.
He's never had a golf lesson in his life. His dad just put a club in his hand at age 6 and he taught himself
He had to change his mobile phone number, possibly because an ESPN radio show wouldn't stop calling him
Golf Magazine asked 40 golfers what they thought of Augusta's anti-women policy, and allowed some of them to comment anonymously.
But Bubba took a stand.
'Yeah, I care, and you can quote me on it.' he said.
People have been calling him 'the future of the Tour' since 2006.
He wasn't the teenage phenom that Tiger Woods was in the 1990s or Rory McIlroy is now. But he didn't just come out of nowhere.
