9 Things You Never Knew About Bubba Watson

Tony Manfred
bubba watson wife and baby

Photo: @bubbawatson

Bubba Watson is everywhere right now.Everyone loves him — he’s funny, charismatic, and refreshingly authentic.

In the midst of his media rampage, we’ve learned a ton about America’s newest folk hero of the last few days.

We picked out the our 9 favourite little-known Bubba facts — they involve ADD, pumping iron, and the lengths his mum went to to buy him golf clubs.

He's never had a golf lesson in his life. His dad just put a club in his hand at age 6 and he taught himself

Source: Letterman

His mother had a paper route when he was in high school so that they had money for him to play golf

Source: The Gazette

Source: SI

Source: SI

Source: New York Times

He's a born-again Christian, and regularly attends the Tour Bible study group

Source: SI

He had to change his mobile phone number, possibly because an ESPN radio show wouldn't stop calling him

Source: The Big Lead

He thinks Augusta should admit a woman member

Golf Magazine asked 40 golfers what they thought of Augusta's anti-women policy, and allowed some of them to comment anonymously.

But Bubba took a stand.

'Yeah, I care, and you can quote me on it.' he said.

He was kind of a quasi-phenom

People have been calling him 'the future of the Tour' since 2006.

He wasn't the teenage phenom that Tiger Woods was in the 1990s or Rory McIlroy is now. But he didn't just come out of nowhere.

More Bubba!

BUBBA WATSON: Meet The Goofy Southerner Who's Now Everyone's favourite Golfer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.