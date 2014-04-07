ESPN Has A Hilarious New Ad With Bubba Watson And His Caddy Star [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The Masters Tournament begins Thursday, and ESPN has released a “This is SportsCenter” commercial starring Bubba Watson and his caddy to promote the event. The ad, made by Wieden+Kennedy, shows Watson and his caddy in the ESPN office, trying to plan a strategy to get around Stanford’s tree mascot, which is clogging up a hallway while using the printer.

Ad Age looks at all of the Chevrolet product placement in the new Marvel film “Captain America: Winter Soldier.”

Lowe Campbell Ewald hired Curtis Melville to be an executive creative director. Melville was previously EVP executive creative director at Team Detroit.

Twitter is experimenting with a pinned tweets feature that allows select users to pin one of their tweets to the top of their feed for an extended period of time.

Online comments tech company Disqus is rolling out native ads for the comments section that are being used by publishers like Rolling Stone, Us Weekly, and Evolve Media.

AppNexus hired former 24/7 Media CEO John Hsu to be its chief financial officer, in a move that suggests the company may be planning an IPO.

Jenny Craig has re-hired Kirstie Alley as a celebrity spokesperson after a public rift tore the two parties apart in 2007.

NUVOtv, a cable channel backed by Jennifer Lopez, will buy music-focused channel Fuse for $US226 million.

