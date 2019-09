Bubba Watson went on CNBC this afternoon to talk golf with Darren Rovell.



The most interesting moment came before the interview, when Bubba strolled onto the set and photo-bombed the anchors while they acted like nothing was going on.

Fun times.

Yet another reason to love Bubba:



