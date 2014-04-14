Bubba Watson Celebrated His Second Masters Win By Going To Waffle House

Sometimes, when you win the biggest golf tournament of your career for a second time and take home $US1.62 million, you just need some hash browns.
That’s exactly what Bubba Watson did on Sunday night after winning his second green jacket at the Masters.
Champ dinner @WaffleHouse! #hashbrowns #covered pic.twitter.com/rXuaHtXqj5
— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 14, 2014
A friend of Watson also too a photo of the event from the next booth.
