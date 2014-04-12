CHART: Bubba Watson Is The Perfect Example Of A Late Bloomer

Bubba Watson is leading The Masters after two rounds as he sets his sights on winning his second green jacket. That is something nobody could have even dreamed of earlier in Watson’s career.

While most great golfers are playing professional golf by the time they are 20, Watson did not turn pro until he was 24 and then spent three years on the Nationwide Tour (now called the Web.com Tour), the minor league of the PGA Tour.

It was not until he was 27, in 2006, that Watson joined the PGA Tour full-time and he didn’t win his first PGA Tour event until 2010 at the age of 31. This has led to a late climb in his career earnings.

