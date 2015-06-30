Bubba Watson calls out fan who tried to tell him how to play a shot

On the 2nd hole of his final round at the Travellers’ Championship, Bubba Watson found himself in the right rough with a large tree between him and the green.

According to the commentators, as Watson approached the ball a nearby fan yelled out that he should hit a 4-iron under the tree. But Bubba, who has a tendency to hit out-of-the-box shots, went a different direction.

Instead of taking the fan’s advice, Bubba took a wedge, went over the green, and landed it just a few feet from the hole.

Watson then turned back to the gallery to look for the heckling fan and jokingly asked, “Who’s got the Hawaiian Punch?”

Bubba went on to win the tournament for the second time in his career.

