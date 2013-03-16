Bubba Watson Bought Tiger Woods' Infamous 'Scandal House'

In an interview with Golf.com, Bubba Watson revealed that the home he bought in the summer of 2012 in Florida was Tiger Woods old house in Orlando, Fla. Yes, the house where the Woods scandal all began to unfold when he crashed his car into the fire hydrant.



Watson didn’t say how much he paid for the home but Woods bought the house in 2000 for $2.45 million, and it was assessed at $2 million in 2012, according to The Real Deal.

Watson and his wife remodeled the entire house. Watson told Golf.com:

“I looked at probably 50 houses before I looked at Tiger’s. A lot of the houses there are old, and we ended up changing everything. We probably saved maybe five per cent of it. We built it all around Caleb. There are like three playrooms.”

Here’s an overhead view of the house:

Photo: REUTERS/Rick Fowler

