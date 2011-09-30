Justin Bieber Likes To Play Golf In A Pink Polo

Photo: @Bubbawatson

PGA player Bubba Watson got to live out the dream of about 6 billion prepubescent girls when he tweeted this photo of himself and the Biebs during a round of golf. Everything about this picture is perfect, right down to Bieber’s pink shirt and lack of socks.Make fun of Bieber and his hipster ways all you want, but what kind of name is Bubba for a professional golfer?



Watson took to Twitter to post this pic and show off his level of unbridled enthusiasm at playing with the pop sensation.

Double exclamation marks? Sounds like Bubba Watson contracted a raging case of Bieber Fever. Better get that man some powerful sedatives and antibiotics, stat!

Not only that, but Bubba went even further and posted a video of the Biebs’ swing, and despite the fact that it’s just an awful, awful swing, Watson kept things in perspective, namely that Bieber’s swing is “ok for a singer & dancer!!”

And Justin Bieber’s conquering of the human race continues unabated.

[@bubbawatson]

