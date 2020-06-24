Bubba Wallace says the FBI's investigation was wrong, and that he has evidence that a 'straight-up noose' was found in his garage

Getty/Sean Gardner Bubba Wallace.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says he has evidence that a “straight-up noose” was found in his garage, and that the FBI is wrong for saying no hate crime had been committed.

NASCAR said on Sunday that a noose had been found in Wallace’s garage stall ahead of the Talladega Superspeedway, however a later investigation by the FBI concluded the rope was “door pull” that had been there for at least eight months.

“The image that I have seen of what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull,” Wallace told CNN in light of the FBI’s probe. “I’ve been racing all my life. We’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that.”

He added: “From the evidence that we have and I have, it’s a straight-up noose. The FBI has stated that it was a noose over and over again. NASCAR leadership has stated it was a noose.

“I can confirm that I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage, over my car, around my pit crew guys, to confirm that it was a noose.

“It was a noose that was whether tied in 2019 or whenever, it was a noose. It wasn’t directed at me, but somebody tied a noose.”

The 26-year-old, who is NASCAR’s only current black driver, also revealed his anger at people on social media who have claimed the incident was a set-up in order for him to gain traction in his fight against the confederate flag.

Wallace has been campaigning to completely rid NASCAR of the Confederate flag, which has ties with white supremacy and slavery, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Earlier this month, the association banned the flag and said in a statement that its presence at races “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry.”

That has not stopped some fans, however, trying to skirt the rules. At the Talladega 500 last weekend, a plane flying a Confederate flag and the slogan “Defund NASCAR” was flown over the circuit.

“I’m pissed,” he said. “I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity. They’re not stealing that from me, but trying to test that.”

