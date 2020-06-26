A new photo shows NASCAR's controversial rope, and Bubba Wallace was right: 'It's a straight up noose'

NASCAR The photo shows that while the FBI concluded a hate crime did not take place, NASCAR was right to take the threat seriously.

NASCAR released a photo of the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall on Sunday.

The FBI concluded that the noose was not a hate crime against Wallace but instead had been hanging in the stall for months, used as a handle for the garage.

Despite the case ultimately being determined as an awful coincidence, the photo shows why Wallace’s team and NASCAR were right to take the threat as seriously as they did.

NASCAR released a photo of the noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall on Sunday, and the image makes clear why Wallace’s team and the racing league took the potential of a hate crime so seriously.

On Sunday, NASCAR reported that the noose had been found in Wallace’s garage.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement at the time. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

On Monday at Talladega, the racing world rallied around Wallace in solidarity, with drivers and crew members from across the sport walking out with Wallace and standing with his car for the national anthem. His fellow drivers as well as athletes from across the sports world offered their support to Wallace.

Then on Tuesday, the FBI concluded that the noose in Wallace’s garage was not a hate crime, but rather an awful coincidence – the rope, which had been fashioned as a noose, had been in the garage since October of 2019, and was used as a handle to close the garage.

NASCAR NASCAR released the photo of the noose on Thursday.

After the FBI’s report that no crime had been committed, some critics argued that NASCAR had overreacted, putting out a damning statement before looking at all the facts, or worse. But with the release of the photo on Thursday, it’s clear why both Wallace’s team and NASCAR saw the noose as a threat.

As the only Black driver in NASCAR, Wallace is leading the charge in the sport to ban the Confederate flag – a decision the league ultimately made just two weeks ago. Given the response by some in the racing community to the ban, the idea that someone would potentially want to commit a threatening, racist act against Wallace was not unimaginable.

Most importantly, just looking at the photo, the rope is a noose – no question about it. Even if it was fashioned as a pulley for the garage, a noose is a noose, and the fact that it was able to hang from a NASCAR garage for months without a second thought is an issue all its own.

“The image that I have seen of what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull,” Wallace told CNN on Tuesday. “I’ve been racing all my life. We’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that.”

NASCAR also checked all their other race tracks and no other ropes were found in this fashion.

He added: “From the evidence that we have and I have, it’s a straight-up noose. The FBI has stated that it was a noose over and over again. NASCAR leadership has stated it was a noose.

“I can confirm that I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage, over my car, around my pit-crew guys, to confirm that it was a noose.

“It was a noose that was whether tied in 2019 or whenever, it was a noose. It wasn’t directed at me, but somebody tied a noose.”

