Bubba Wallace described his past few days as 'just short of pure hell' after claims the 'noose' found in his NASCAR garage was a hoax

NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace has described the last 24 hours as “Just short of pure hell.”

The 26-year-old has been accused of a hoax following an FBI investigation concluded a rope found in his garage at the Talladega Speedway was just a “door pull” rather than a noose.

“Just a lot of BS going on,” Wallace told the New York Post. “I wish I could convince everybody like I’m a good guy, you know?”

Despite his frustration, Wallace says he is grateful for the support of NASCAR and for the “FBI for acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat.”

NASCAR released a statement on Sunday saying a noose had been found in Wallace’s garage stall ahead of Monday’s race; however, an investigation by the FBI concluded Tuesday that the rope was a “door pull” that had been there for at least eight months.

The FBI’s conclusion has led some on social media to claim the incident was a setup designed by Wallace to gain traction for his campaign to rid NASCAR of Confederate imagery.

There is no evidence of that, and Wallace says such claims are “BS.”

“I guess the last 24 hours – just short of pure hell,” Wallace told the New York Post when asked to describe his emotions of the last couple of days. His comments were published on Wednesday.

“Just a lot of BS going on. Just frustrating to read and hear.

“The false accusations and stuff that I’m kinda being put in the limelight of. But that’s people’s opinions. I wish I could convince everybody like I’m a good guy, you know?”

Wallace added: “People are quick to not listen to the facts and what I was saying is my side of the story. They’re just quick to judge a book by its cover. You’re not gonna change the opinions of those people. Their minds are too small. It’s time for me to stop worrying about that and move on and continue to focus on the positives out of all of this.”

When asked to confirm his belief that there was in fact a noose found in his garage, he said: “Yes sir, it was. Clear as day.”

Despite being angered by the situation, Wallace says he is grateful for the support of both NASCAR and the FBI.

“It’s been an emotional few days,” the 26-year-old said in a post on Twitter. “First off, I want to say how relieved I am that the investigation revealed that this wasn’t what we feared it was.

“I want to thank my my team, NASCAR and the FBI for acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat. I think we’ll gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been.

“Make no mistake, though some will try, this should not distract from the show of unity we had on Monday, and the progress we’ve made as a sport to be a more welcoming environment for all.”

