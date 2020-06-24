FBI says noose found at NASCAR track had been there for at least 8 months with no foul play suspected

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo Bubba Wallace.

The FBI’s investigation into a noose found in the garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace in Talladega concluded that no federal crime was committed.

The FBI said the rope attached to the garage door was fashioned like a noose, but it had been in the garage since at least October 2019.

Following the discovery of the rope, NASCAR stood in solidarity with Wallace, walking alongside and behind his No. 43 car before the race on Monday.

The FBI on Tuesday released a statement saying that after investigating a noose found in the garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace in Talladega, they determined no federal crime had been committed.

The FBI found that the rope, which was fashioned like a noose, had been in the garage for several months.

“The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week,” the statement read. “The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in there garage as early as October 2019.”

NEWS: The FBI has just released a statement about the NASCAR noose incident at Talladega, indicating it was a misunderstanding. No crime was committed. The noose was already there as early as last year. pic.twitter.com/j2MGrOvUN3 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 23, 2020

Photos circulating on social media appear to show the rope in question from a race in 2019. The rope appears to be fastened like a noose to be used as a handle to close the garage.

NASCAR also released a statement echoing the FBI’s, saying the noose was there before Wallace and his team had been assigned the garage.

“The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall,” the statement read. “This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment.”

NASCAR releases a statement on the situation: pic.twitter.com/RC6asyMxMn — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 23, 2020

Following the discovery of the noose on Sunday, the competing field at the Cup Series race in Talladega came together to support Wallace, NASCAR’s lone Black driver. The phrase “I Stand With Bubba” was spray-painted on the infield at Talladega Superspeedway. Before the race, the entire field walked alongside and behind Wallace’s No. 43 car, with many of the sport’s top drivers consoling an emotional Wallace as he got out of his car.

Since the death of George Floyd, Wallace has been vocal in his support for social justice reform. Wallace encouraged NASCAR to increase its inclusion efforts, which resulted in the banning of the Confederate flag at races. Wallace also drove a car with “Black Lives Matter” written on it and wore a shirt that read “I Can’t Breathe” before a race.

