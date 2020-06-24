Rival NASCAR driver pushed Bubba Wallace's car after it ran out of gas in a stunning display of sportsmanship

Chris Graythen/Getty Images Corey LaJoie made sure Bubba Wallace made it to pit row after the No. 43 car ran out of gas during the final laps at Talladega on Monday.

Bubba Wallace received a ton of support from his fellow drivers at Talladega on Monday after a noose was found in his team’s garage stall.

Ahead of the race, drivers stood in solidarity alongside Wallace while the national anthem played.

Then in the final laps of the race, as Wallace was running out of fuel, he got an assist from Corey LaJoie, who got behind the No. 43 car and pushed so Wallace could reach pit lane.

Wallace’s team thanked LaJoie for his sportsmanship after the race.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It was an emotional race day at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday.

A day earlier, NASCAR said in a statement that it was launching an investigation after a noose was found in the garage stall of the No. 43 car. That car is driven by Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR, who has been leading the racing league’s push for a more inclusive environment, including the recent banning of the Confederate flag.

At the start of the race, Wallace was embraced by his fellow drivers, who stood with him at the No. 43 car as the national anthem played.

The support for Bubba wouldn’t end once the race began. After running a brilliant race throughout, Wallace tried to push his car to the limit while running on empty and contesting with the lead pack of cars, at one point even holding the outright lead with just a few laps remaining.

But Wallace’s car ran out of fuel with just three laps to go. The empty tank could have cost Wallace the entire race, if not for a timely assist from his fellow driver Corey LaJoie, who got behind’s Wallace’s car and pushed him to pit lane so he could refuel.

.@BubbaWallace gets a late race push from @CoreyLaJoie after running out of fuel during a late race caution during the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. #NASCAR https://t.co/04zgXWsxpH pic.twitter.com/8Es7TCAHAV — Daylon Barr (@BarrVisuals) June 23, 2020

The extra nudge helped Wallace get the fuel he needed to finish the race, and ultimately take 14th at Talladega. After the race, Wallace’s crew would thank LaJoie for his help.

“Special shoutout to @CoreyLaJoie,” wrote spotter Freddie Kraft. “He truly is one the best guys down in that garage. We ran outta fuel into 3 and he pulled up behind us and pushed us all the way back to pit road, saving our race. Thanks brother, we owe you one.”

“I couldn’t leave my man @BubbaWallace stranded,” LaJoie replied.

Later, LaJoie would joke that he learned the move from the film “Cars.”

Learned it from Lightening. pic.twitter.com/eTuHx1tuWr — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) June 23, 2020

LaJoie’s decision to help out Wallace was not only a general display of good sportsmanship, but another moment of solidarity from the racing community to show that they are standing with Wallace after the racist attack against him.

Read more:

‘You’re not gonna take away my smile’: Bubba Wallace offers emotional interview after finishing 14th at Talladega

Bubba Wallace’s mum says her son has been called the ‘n-word’ and told he doesn’t ‘belong’ during races

‘Let’s shut these haters up’: Bubba Wallace got a solid pep talk from his team before racing for the first time since a noose was found in his garage stall

FedEx gave up its NASCAR sponsorship during Talladega race to promote the National Civil Rights Museum

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.