Kansas High School Superstar Rejects Nebraska Football For A $7.5-Million MLB Deal

Three-sport high school star Bubba Starling will play baseball for the Kansas City Royals instead of football for the University of Nebraska.Starling, who reached legendary status in Kansas for his dominance in baseball, football, and basketball, will receive a $7.5-million signing bonus spread out over three years.



He was taken fifth-overall in June’s MLB draft.

Starling waited until the last possible second to make his decision — MLB draftees had until last night at midnight to sign with their respective teams.

He is the latest multi-sport high schooler to choose a monster pro baseball contract over a college football scholarship. Carl Crawford and Joe Mauer are notable MLB stars who did the same.

At Gardner-Edgerton High School, he batted .481 with a homerun every six at bats his senior season. He also ran for 2,471 yards and 31 touchdowns on the football field.

