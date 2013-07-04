Boston University Accuses Apple Of Ripping Off A Professor's Patented Technology

Boston University filed a “bombshell” lawsuit yesterday against Apple yesterday, The Boston Herald reports. BU claims that the electronics powerhouse ripped off a patented piece of tech for use in several popular Apple products.



In doing so, Apple has “caused and will continue to cause substantial and irreparable damage to the University,” according to the complaint, the Herald notes.

According to the Herald, the suit alleges that computer engineering professor Theodore D. Moustakas’ patented electronic semiconductor is a part of the iPhone 5, iPad, and MacBook Air.

If BU can prove that Moustakas planned to use his semiconductor in a business, Apple could end up paying the university around $75 million.

In the past year, BU has filed eight additional identical claims against companies such as Samsung and Amazon, the Herald reports.

Separately, a Chinese technology company is accusing Apple of ripping off its voice technology for Siri, and is alleging infringement in a Shanghai court.

