Watch BTS make their VMAs debut with a delightful performance of their new song 'Dynamite'

Claudia Willen
Jo Soo-jung/Newsis via APBTS’ newest album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ was released on February 21, 2020.
  • BTS gave their first-ever MTV VMAs performance at the awards show on Sunday.
  • The group performed “Dynamite,” their first song recorded fully in English.
  • Dressed in suits, BTS danced in unison against a backdrop of iconic New York City sights – like the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square.
  • The band won best K-Pop group, best pop music video, best choreography, and best group at the 2020 VMAs.
