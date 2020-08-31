Watch BTS make their VMAs debut with a delightful performance of their new song 'Dynamite'

- BTS gave their first-ever MTV VMAs performance at the awards show on Sunday.
- The group performed “Dynamite,” their first song recorded fully in English.
- Dressed in suits, BTS danced in unison against a backdrop of iconic New York City sights – like the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square.
- The band won best K-Pop group, best pop music video, best choreography, and best group at the 2020 VMAs.
