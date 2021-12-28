12 photos that show how BTS’ style has evolved through the years

- BTS’s style has taken shape as the group’s popularity increased over the years.
- The South Korean boy band has worn a variety of fashions, from streetwear to tailored suits.
- The group became Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors in April.
Group members V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope made their first appearance with a simple, yet streamlined look.
BTS identified as a hip-hop group early in their career during a 2014 interview with K-popped. Their outfits at the time mostly consisted of baggy shorts, gold chains, bandanas, and other staples of hip-hop fashion.
In a YouTube video posted on BTS’ official page in June 2021, the group looked back at their 2013 performance at Ilchi Art Hall and laughed about how much their style and stage presence has changed.
The group were the youngest artists in the KCON line-up, according to Billboard, and “made the strongest impression of all the US-debuting acts” the Los Angeles Times reported.
In July 2014 around 400 fans camped out to attend the group’s first US concert in West Hollywood, which could only accommodate 200 fans for the free event, according to Billboard.
That year, BTS made their debut on the Billboard 200, at No. 171 with “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2” EP.
That same year, BTS became the first male pop group to collaborate with Dior and wore outfits from designer Kim Jones’ pre-fall 2019 collection at their Stade de France concert according to Business of Fashion.
Whether it was the classic blazer and jeans combo that V and Jin went with, or eye-catching accessories like Jungkook’s patterned long coat and RM’s wide-brimmed hat, each member sported their own unique look.
K-pop and K-Drama fan site InkiStyle compiled a list of all the brands worn by BTS for their October 2020 performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Group members wore Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Celine, and Vivienne Westwood, according to the outlet.
The suits included a waist tie similar to the way ribbons are tied on hanboks.
Outlets like The New York Times and Vulture credit BTS with widening the scope of Korean culture worldwide. In 2021 South Korean President Moon Jae appointed BTS as special envoys and accompanied President Moon Jae to the UN assembly.
The group wore bespoke suits by Tailorable, a South Korean company that provides hand-made clothing at their workshop in Seoul, according to the company’s Instagram account. The suits were specially customized to fit each member’s body type and style.
BTS was the first Asian group to win artist of the year at the 2021 American Music Awards. They also took home the honors for favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song, making them nine-time winners.
Three months later, the late Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh released a spin-off fashion film dedicated to his fall/winter 2021 menswear collection, where BTS modeled original pieces designed by Abloh.
After Abloh passed away from cancer on November 28 the group paid tribute to the fashion designer on Twitter.