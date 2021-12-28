Search

12 photos that show how BTS’ style has evolved through the years

BTS in 2020.
BTS perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards. Photo by Big Hit Entertainment/AMA2020/Getty Images via Getty Images
  • BTS’s style has taken shape as the group’s popularity increased over the years.
  • The South Korean boy band has worn a variety of fashions, from streetwear to tailored suits.
  • The group became Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors in April.
BTS wore hip-hop-inspired fashions for their 2013 debut.
BTS in 2013.
BTS during their 2013 showcase at Ilchi Art Hall in Seoul, South Korea. ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
In June 2013, a seven-member K-pop group named Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS), which translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts in English, made their official debut at the Ilchi Art Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

Group members V, Suga,  Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope made their first appearance with a simple, yet streamlined look.

BTS identified as a hip-hop group early in their career during a 2014 interview with K-popped. Their outfits at the time mostly consisted of baggy shorts, gold chains, bandanas, and other staples of hip-hop fashion.

In a YouTube video posted on BTS’ official page in June 2021, the group looked back at their 2013 performance at Ilchi Art Hall and laughed about how much their style and stage presence has changed.

The group went punk in 2014 with leather pants and jackets, along with prints of skulls and crossbones.
BTS in 2014.
BTS at their showcase at Lotte Card Art Center in Seoul, South Korea. The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
During a February 2014 event at the Lotte Card Art Center in Seoul, BTS leaned into a punk rock aesthetic by wearing leather jackets and pants, casual T-shirts, and sneakers. RM, J-Hope, and Suga accentuated the look with skull prints and crossbones. 
BTS visited KCON in preppy blazers and slacks in August 2014.
BTS in 2014.
BTS attends KCON in Los Angeles, California. Valerie Macon/Getty Images
BTS wore ties and decorative blazers with black slacks and sneakers for their appearance at KCON 2014 in Los Angeles. 

The group were the youngest artists in the KCON line-up, according to Billboard, and “made the strongest impression of all the US-debuting acts” the Los Angeles Times reported. 

In July 2014 around 400 fans camped out to attend the group’s first US concert in West Hollywood, which could only accommodate 200 fans for the free event, according to Billboard.

 

In 2015, BTS performed in Korea wearing chains, leather blazers, and matching shorts as they began to crack the US charts.
BTS in 2015.
BTS performs onstage during the 2015 Melon Music Awards in Seoul, South Korea. ilgan Sports/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
BTS donned leather short suits, chains, and sneakers for the 2015 Melon Music Awards during a performance of their song “I Need You.”

That year, BTS made their debut on the Billboard 200, at No. 171 with “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2” EP.

BTS donned coordinated black suits for the 24th Seoul Music Awards in 2015.
BTS in 2015.
BTS arrive for the 24th Seoul Music Awards at the Olympic Park. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
For the 24th Seoul Music Awards in January 2015, BTS stepped out in coordinated black suits, ties, and bow ties.
BTS wore a casual look at the 2017 American Music Awards which included ripped jeans, blazers, and jean jackets.
BTS in 2017
BTS poses in the press room during the 2017 American Music Awards. Steve Granitz/WireImage
In 2017 BTS appeared at the American Music Awards wearing jackets by Gucci, some of them custom-made, according to Teen Vogue. BTS became the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards that year.
BTS danced in patterned suits for their debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2018.
BTS in 2018.
BTS performs ‘Idol’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
BTS debuted colorful patterned suits during a performance of their song “Idol” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in September 2018.

That same year, BTS became the first male pop group to collaborate with Dior and wore outfits from designer Kim Jones’ pre-fall 2019 collection at their Stade de France concert according to Business of Fashion.

At the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, each member stepped out wearing a distinctive style.
BTS in 2019.
BTS at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) Red Carpet in Nagoya, Japan. Jun Sato/WireImage
For the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, BTS wore French luxury goods brand Celine, according to GQ.

Whether it was the classic blazer and jeans combo that V and Jin went with, or eye-catching accessories like Jungkook’s patterned long coat and RM’s wide-brimmed hat, each member sported their own unique look.

BTS wore retro styles with designer labels for a performance of their single “Dynamite” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2020.
BTS in 2020.
BTS performs on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in October 2020. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
BTS wore retro-inspired fashion in the music video for their 2020 single “Dynamite.” 

K-pop and K-Drama fan site InkiStyle compiled a list of all the brands worn by BTS for their October 2020 performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Group members wore Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Celine, and Vivienne Westwood, according to the outlet.

BTS incorporates aspects of Korean culture into their fashion.
BTS in 2021
BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
BTS paid homage to traditional Korean clothing at the 2021 American Music Awards when they wore suits reminiscent of hanboks, according to Vogue.

The suits included a waist tie similar to the way ribbons are tied on hanboks.

Outlets like The New York Times and Vulture credit BTS with widening the scope of Korean culture worldwide. In 2021 South Korean President Moon Jae appointed BTS as special envoys and accompanied President Moon Jae to the UN assembly.

 

BTS performed at the 2021 American Music Awards in custom-made suits by Korean tailoring company Tailorable.
BTS in 2021.
BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards. ABC via Getty Images
BTS took on a muted yellow color scheme for their performance outfits for “Butter” at the American Music Awards in November.

The group wore bespoke suits by Tailorable, a South Korean company that provides hand-made clothing at their workshop in Seoul, according to the company’s Instagram account. The suits were specially customized to fit each member’s body type and style.

BTS was the first Asian group to win artist of the year at the 2021 American Music Awards. They also took home the honors for favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song, making them nine-time winners. 

BTS collaborated with the late Virgil Abloh for his Louis Vuitton menswear collection.
BTS in 2021.
BTS was clad head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton at a press conference for their single ‘Butter’ on May 21, 2021, in Seoul, South Korea. The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images
In April 2021 Louis Vuitton named BTS as brand ambassadors according to WWD.

Three months later, the late Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh released a spin-off fashion film dedicated to his fall/winter 2021 menswear collection, where BTS modeled original pieces designed by Abloh.

After Abloh passed away from cancer on November 28 the group paid tribute to the fashion designer on Twitter.

