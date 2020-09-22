BTS performed 'Dynamite' with a live band for the first time on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series

- NPR Music released BTS’ Tiny Desk Concert on Monday.
- The group, which is comprised of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, performed a live set that kicked off with their new chart-topping single “Dynamite” and dipped into their older discography with 2016’s energetic “Save Me” and 2017 power ballad “Spring Day.”
- The concert marked the first occasion that BTS has performed “Dynamite” with a live band, as V noted. The single, which the group released on August 20, debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
- After performing “Save Me,” Jimin said, “It reminds me of when we were on a tour with the band. Those were some great times.”
- At the beginning of “Spring Day,” an emotional anthem that the group released in 2017, group leader RM said, “It’s been the roughest summer ever, but we know that spring will come. So let’s go together.”
- “We miss you, ARMY!” Jimin called out during “Spring Day,” referring to the group’s fandom, called ARMY.
- Watch BTS’ NPR Tiny Desk Concert performance below.
