K-pop superstars BTS shot a music video in the United Nations General Assembly hall

BTS perform at the headquarters in New York City. United Nations

K-pop group BTS performed a music video at the United Nations General Assembly.

The massively popular group spoke as part of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals program.

The United Nations General Assembly opened its 76th session last week.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

South Korea’s BTS left it all on the floor on Monday morning – the floor of the United Nations headquarters, that is.

The massively popular K-pop superstars filmed a music video for their hit song “Permission to Dance” in the UN’s huge auditorium, which was tweeted and shared on YouTube by the UN.

In the video, the megastars – who boast millions of dedicated fans – dance and sign through the UN’s headquarters in New York City.

BTS showed off the music video during a speech before gathered nations at the UN.

“I hope we just don’t consider the future as grim darkness,” said member Jungkook in the UN General Assembly hall. “We have people concerned for the world and searching for answers. There are still many pages left in the story about us and I feel like we shouldn’t talk like the ending has already been written.”

The event was part of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals program, which is focused on curbing the pandemic while also pushing for a more sustainable future.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In appointed the seven-member boy band as envoys in July, Insider previously reported, and BTS was officially sworn in as special presidential envoy for future generations and culture, and given diplomatic passports in a ceremony last week.

“We plan to organize various activities (with BTS) to promote international cooperation in solving global challenges, such as improving the environment, eliminating poverty and inequality, and respecting diversity,” Korea’s Blue House spokeswoman Park Kyung-mi said in a July statement.

The United Nations General Assembly, the main policy-making body of the UN, opened its 76th session last week and will run through September 28 with representatives from 193 member nations in attendance.