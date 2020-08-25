BTS broke YouTube's 24 hour music debut record with their new single 'Dynamite,' raking in 101.1 million views in just a day

BTS has broken the 24-hour music debut record on YouTube with the video for their new single “Dynamite,” totaling 101.1 million views in just a single day, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Billboard.

The previous record was held by K-pop girl group Blackpink, who amassed 86.3 views within 24 hours of the release of their June 2020 single “How You Like That.”

BTS said during a press conference Thursday evening that releasing “Dynamite” wasn’t part of their plan while preparing for an album release during the second half of the year.

However, group leader RM said that BTS wanted to share the song’s energy with fans as soon as possible.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

BTS has broken the record for the top 24-hour music debut on YouTube, amassing a staggering 101.1 million views, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Billboard.

BTS surpassed K-pop girl group Blackpink’s previous record of 86.3 million views, set by the music video for the group’s June 2020 single “How You Like That.” The public view counter on the “Dynamite” music video surpassed the 86.3 million threshold around 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday evening, but YouTube didn’t confirm the official record-breaking number until approximately two days later.

This isn’t the first time that BTS has claimed the 24 hour music debut record on YouTube. The group took the record in 2019 with single “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey),” with 74.6 million views, and also occupies five out of the 10 spots on YouTube’s list of top 24-hour music debuts, with the music videos for “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey),”“Idol,” and both the music video for “ON” and “‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto: Come Prima” also appearing on the list.

“Dynamite” premiered on Friday, August 21, at 12:00 a.m. ET/1:00 p.m. KST. A bubbly disco-pop track sung entirely in English, the song has broken other records as well: per a press release from BigHit Entertainment, “Dynamite” also appears to have broken the record for fastest YouTube video to reach 10 million views, doing so in just 21 minutes, Rolling Stone India reported. As of Monday, the video has over 180 million views.

In a press conference last week, the group said that they hadn’t intended to release a single while gearing up for an album release during the second half of the year. Group leader RM said that after hearing “Dynamite,” however, the group wanted to share the song’s energy as soon as possible.

“[Dynamite] was born from our wish to give some strength to people at a time when everyone is suffering, so we hope that this song will help people pick themselves up and find some comfort,” Suga said.

BTS setting records, on YouTube or on music charts around the world, is nothing new. For BTS fans, called ARMY, streaming with the goal of setting YouTube or Billboard chart records is a way of supporting the group’s work and bringing it to a larger audience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.