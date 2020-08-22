BTS will release EDM and Acoustic remixes of their new single 'Dynamite'

Big Hit Labels/YouTube BTS leader RM in the ‘Dynamite’ MV.

BTS’ company BigHit Entertainment announced today on Twitter that the group will release acoustic and EDM remixes of their new single “Dynamite.”

“Dynamite,” which BTS released today, August 21, is an energetic disco-pop single that aims to lift listeners’ spirits.

The remixes are currently available for pre-order and will be released on August 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. KST.

The announcement came not even 12 hours after “Dynamite’s” release, and the new remixes will be released on August 24 at midnight on the East coast, or 1 p.m. KST.

“Dynamite” is BTS’ first single sung entirely in English. A bubbly disco-pop track that brings joy to even the darkest days, it’s the group’s latest release following the 2020 releases of albums “Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey” and “Map of the Soul: 7.” The group said during a press conference yesterday that the song is intended to lift spirits during tough times.

BigHit Entertainment also released teaser photos featuring the seven members of BTS along with the announcement. They feature the same retro vibe as the “Dynamite” music video and the teaserphotos that preceded it.

Both the acoustic and EDM remixes are available for pre-order at bts-dynamite.us for 69 cents each, with the product description stating that those who pre-order will receive an MP3 download link on the release date.

