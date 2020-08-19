The music video teaser for BTS' upcoming English single 'Dynamite' showcases the song's boundless energy

Big Hit Labels/YouTubeBTS member j-hope in the ‘Dynamite’ music video teaser.
- Today, BTS released a new music video teaser for their single “Dynamite,” which will be released on August 21 at 1:00 pm KST/12:00 am EST.
- The new teaser gives us a first peek at “Dynamite’s” sound, which features a funky bass line and horns to spare. Its visuals, which feature a storefront emblazoned with the word “disco,” make good on the retro concept promised in previously released individual and group photo teasers.
- “Dynamite” is an “upbeat” single sung in English. Per Variety, the group said that they are preparing to release an album later this year, but wanted to release a single first to connect with their fans, called ARMY, and “share some positive energy.”
- According to a promotion schedule published by BigHit Entertainment, BTS will perform the single at the Video Music Awards, which are scheduled to take place on August 30.
- BTS is comprised of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. After debuting in 2013, BTS has become a mainstay in global entertainment, performing in stadiums around the world.
- The group most recently released “Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey,” a full-length Japanese album that recently reentered the BIllboard 200 Albums Chart at number 14. Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the album had the highest first-day sales of any album released in Japan this year according to Japan’s Oricon chart, also setting a record for highest first-day sales by a male foreign artist.
- Watch the first music video for “Dynamite” below.
