The new BTS single and music video for 'Dynamite' are a shot of pure, euphoric bliss

BTS just released their latest single “Dynamite,” a disco pop song sung entirely in English.

Accompanied by a bright music video that features just as many goofy moments as it does smooth dance sequences, “Dynamite” is an energetic, bubbly release.

“Dynamite is a song that can lift anyone’s spirits,” Jimin, one of the group’s vocalists, said during a press conference Thursday evening.

Korean pop group BTS is back with their latest single “Dynamite,” the group’s first track sung entirely in English.

The song, which the group released on August 21 at 12 p.m. ET/1 p.m. KST, is a shimmery disco-pop banger that serves as a balm for difficult times. Accompanied by a music video that features bright set pieces, slick dance moves, and plenty of funny moments between the members, it’s hard not to dance along and absorb the good vibes.

“Dynamite” follows the group’s most recent albums “Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey,” which topped Japan’s Oricon chart in July, and “Map of the Soul: 7,” which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart following its February release. The single brings the same kind of bubbly energy as previous singles like “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” or album tracks like “Boyz with Fun.”

The music video wouldn’t be complete without BTS’ signature camaraderie and humour. Throughout, the seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – goof around, knowingly point at the camera, and pull off some smooth dance moves.

BTS said during a virtual press conference Thursday evening (Friday morning in South Korea) that releasing “Dynamite” wasn’t a part of the plan (the group is currently working on an album slated for release sometime during the second half of the year). After hearing “Dynamite,” though, they wanted to share the song’s energy with fans as soon as possible, group leader RM said.

“Dynamite is a song that can lift anyone’s spirits,” Jimin said during the press conference.

The music had already racked up approximately 50 million views, per YouTube’s public display, just eight hours after its debut – a staggering number even by BTS’ own standards (the group’s current 24 hour YouTube debut record is 74.6 million).

But impressive view counts aren’t the crux of it. Ultimately, as member Suga said during the press conference, “Dynamite” sends a “message of happiness and confidence.”

