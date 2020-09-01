BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Dynamite,' becoming the first South Korean artist to hit No. 1

Big Hit Entertainment BTS poses at the virtual conference ahead of the music video release for ‘Dyanmite.’

K-pop group BTS just made history.

The seven-member boy group’s latest single “Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Monday. BTS is the first South Korean artist ever to do so.

The group released their latest single 10 days ago, immediately breaking records. The music video for “Dynamite,” their first single completely sung in English, broke the YouTube record for most views within 24-hours of release with over 101 million views.

“Dynamite” also recorded 7.788 million streams within 24 hours,becoming the biggest Spotify debut of 2020 to date, and became the fastest song to top over 100 iTunes charts worldwide.

With “Dynamite,” BTS is the first South Korean artist to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts. Prior to “Dynamite,” PSY held the record of peaking at No. 2 with “Gangnam Style” in 2012.

Congrats @bts_bighit @bts_twt on "Dynamite"!

아미 여러분 감사합니다! Thank you, #ARMY ▷ First Korean Pop Artist in HISTORY to debut #1 on @billboard HOT100

▷ Most-Viewed Music Video in first 24 Hours, with 101.1M views

▷ Biggest Spotify global debut of 2020 https://t.co/REwA7pU3kG — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 31, 2020

On Sunday, BTS gave their first performance for the MTV VMAs, taking home a number of accolades including best pop music video, best choreography, best group, and best K-pop group.

