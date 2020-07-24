BTS fans were upset after an upcoming Time bookazine attributed the K-pop act's success to American boy bands

Manny Carabel/FilmMagic/Getty Images BTS performs during the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City.

BTS fans took to social media to express their disappointment with an upcoming Time Magazine special edition bookazine after the product’s description appeared online.

A line that appears to have been removed from the description stated that Western boy bands like The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC had “paved the way” for BTS.

A representative for the Meredith Corporation, which is publishing the special edition bookazine, confirmed to Insider that the description page had been updated, saying that it “previously featured language that was not meant to be the final description.”

BTS’ fans, called ARMY, have a long history of defending the group from Western media coverage they perceive as unfair.

BTS fans, called ARMY, are expressing frustration on social media with an upcoming Time Magazine collector’s edition focused on the Korean group. The product, which is listed on Amazon as “TIME BTS: The K-pop Band that Conquered the World,” is set for release on July 31. Ahead of its launch, however, ARMY are taking to social media to express their frustrations with the blurb for the upcoming edition as well as its cover.

The description for the special edition on Amazon begins with a question: “How did seven guys from South Korea become a global pop sensation?” It goes on to outline the various ephemera available inside, including fan art, an interview with the group, photographs, and original art.

Discourse largely erupted on Twitter after journalist and YouTuber Brian Patrick Byrne tweeted that Time had confirmed to him that an image of the cover would appear on a “special edition bookazine” scheduled for release on the 31st. Time later tweeted, directly addressing BTS fans and saying that the product was an “authentic special edition bookazine in partnership with the publisher Meredith.”

A note to BTS fans: The "TIME BTS: The K-Pop Band that Conquered the World" issue was created as a special edition bookazine in partnership with the publisher Meredith. It is an authentic special edition publication and will be released on July 31. — TIME (@TIME) July 22, 2020

Much of the criticism arose from what appears to have been a modified product description on Amazon. Screenshots circulated on Twitter on Wednesday of a product description that included a line that states the edition will include a “boy band hall of fame, including The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC, who paved the way for BTS and have topped the charts over the years.” Bryne noted that the description had been updated on Twitter.

NEW: @TIME updated the description for its @BTS_twt special edition bookazine to remove a claim that "The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC . . . paved the way for BTS." pic.twitter.com/P8ZfDdCyqK — Brian Patrick Byrne⁷ ???????? (@bybrianbyrne) July 23, 2020

A spokesperson for the Meredith Corporation, which is publishing the bookazine, confirmed that the description on the product page had been updated, saying, “The page previously featured language that was not meant to be the final description from TIME and the publisher, Meredith Corporation.”

As Koreaboo reported, the edition had been the object of discussion hours before after Twitter user @blackxagustd tweeted a screenshot of the special edition listed on Korean retailer Aladin. What started as mostly gentle ribbing over the image transformed into discourse after the special edition’s description began to circulate. Many argued that the notion that Western boy bands like *NYSNC and The Backstreet Boys had “paved the way” for BTS was problematic because it seemingly attributed BTS’ success to American boy band predecessors.

Hard work, (big) hit songs, dope raps, fire melodies, crazy production, and real brotherhood paved the way for @BTS_twt ..so basically, they paved their own way. Capiche @TIME ?? — International Sleep ⁷ 시차 ???? (@SleepDeez) July 23, 2020

Keep it. It was poorly written and doesn’t represent @BTS_twt the way we think they deserve to be. Also no one – especially a bunch of white boys- paved the way for BTS???????? — BTS ∞⁷ ???? BLM ⟭⟬???? (@MyGalaxyBTSArmy) July 22, 2020

Explain precisely how 2 white boy bands from the 90s paved the way for a Korean group singing in Korean? The original content shows no sign of research assuming fans are all teenagers who are going to drop them as soon as they start their mandatory enlistment. Countless articles pic.twitter.com/M2DYjRjma2 — Patty⁷ ???????????????? (@btbtbtsssssss_) July 22, 2020

why they always discrediting bts hardwork to white mans? bts paved the way by themselves ONLY. knock that sht off — :/⁷ (@eyekv) July 22, 2020

Fans also raised concerns that one of the members of the group, Jimin, had been misidentified in what appeared to be a screenshot from the bookazine.

haven't seen this going around so.. aside from all the misinformation I've seen already, not them even labeling their names wrong… guys, do NOT buy pic.twitter.com/4rxiglfjow — Noon⁷ (@rap7ine) July 22, 2020

When asked to confirm whether or not the photo, which does not currently appear in the Amazon preview, was part of the bookazine, a Meredith Corporation spokesperson provided the following statement: “The caption that misidentifies Jimin was issued by an external photo agency, and was not caught during our (Meredith) fact checking process. We apologise for this error and a correction will be issued in the digital file for all future issues and for Print on Demand issues.”

This is far from the first time that ARMYs have expressed their disapproval with Western media coverage. In Oct. 2019, the fandom blasted The Hollywood Reporter’s cover story about the group on social media, criticising writer Seth Abramovitch for saying in the article that he was”a little fuzzy on some of the finer points of BTS history” as well as classifying Korean words like maknae, a term that signifies the youngest of a group, as a “K-pop term.”

The criticisms go past mob mentality, however: BTS has been slighted in Western media coverage in denigrating and racist ways in the past, with one extreme example being an Australian news station airing a racist segment about the group that dismissed the group’s skill and global influence. Others take issue with covering BTS like the group is a mysterious new phenomenon, as well as language in the special edition like “The BTS Invasion”.

