Meet The Four Litigation Firms That Strike Terror In Their Opponents' Hearts

If you’re searching for a strong litigation department, look no farther than these four Biglaw firms that terrify opponents.



BTI Consulting Group polled 240 in-house lawyers to find out which Biglaw firms they hate to see as lead opposing counsel, and there were some surprising change-ups this year, according to Above The Law, which reported on the ranking after the subscription-only site Law360 did.

Without further ado, here are the firms that made BTI’s Fearsome Foursome:

Boies, Schiller & Flexner

Jones Day

Kirkland & Ellis

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Boies Schiller and Jones Day are new to the list this year, knocking Quinn Emanuel and Latham & Watkins out of the running after they made last year’s Fearsome Foursome, according to ATL.

When asked how it feels to have Kirkland & Ellis recognised as a fearsome firm, senior litigation partner Jay Lefkowitz told The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog “we work hard at what we do and it’s nice to be recognised.”

But Lefkowitz wouldn’t reveal his own Fearsome Foursome list, saying he has “a lot of admiration for a number of firms.”

