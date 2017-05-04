Inside the Wall Street charity day where celebrities and star athletes pretend to be traders

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Bill Clinton participates in BTIG’s Commissions for Charity day.

Trading firm BTIG hosted its 15th annual Commissions for Charity Day on Tuesday, inviting nearly 80 all-star athletes, models, actors, journalists, politicians, fashion designers, and business leaders to its trading floors.

“Since 2003, BTIG Charity Day has helped support important non-profit organisations around the world,” Scott Kovalik, co-founder and CEO of BTIG, said in a press release. “We are very grateful to our celebrity guests, clients, and employees that help us improve the lives of others year after year.”

This year, with the help of Bill Clinton, Mark Cuban, Shaquille O’Neal, and many more, the firm raised $US4 million to donate to hundreds of charities.

BTIG cofounder Steven Starker was there to greet all the star guests as they walked through the door, including actress Jenny McCarthy. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Former President Bill Clinton stopped in for the day. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images MLB star Alex Rodriguez was on the phone taking calls. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Actress Bridget Moynahan was in the building. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Former MLB player Dwight Gooden dropped in. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Mark Cuban sat down with Starker. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Former New York Jets player D'Brickashaw Ferguson was there to lend a hand. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Padma Lakshmi, judge and host of Bravo's 'Top Chef,' was there. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Actor Steve Buscemi dropped in. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia was happy to be there. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Model Ubah Hassan contributed her time. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Nicky Hilton Rothschild took a couple calls. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Geraldo Rivera came through. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Actress Kristin Davis dropped by. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Shaquille O'Neal was there. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Michael Bloomberg made an appearance. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Retired professional wrestler Ricky Steamboat brought his championship belt. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Model Petra Nemcova took some calls. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Former NBA player Allan Houston and former NFL player Curtis Martin posed for the camera. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger arrived with his wife, Dee Ocleppo. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Actress Olivia Culpo was also there. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Former New York Giants player Phil Simms made some calls. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Former NBA player John Starks came through. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was on the phones. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Former MLB player Reggie Jackson also hopped on the phone. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Beth Ostrosky Stern, actress and wife of Howard Stern, dropped in. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Derek Jeter posed with a group of kids. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Boxer Gerry Cooney showed support. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Former football player Eric LeGrand and former New York Giant Lawrence Taylor were also in the building. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Clearly, the day was a big success. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.