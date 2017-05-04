Inside the Wall Street charity day where celebrities and star athletes pretend to be traders

Trading firm BTIG hosted its 15th annual Commissions for Charity Day on Tuesday, inviting nearly 80 all-star athletes, models, actors, journalists, politicians, fashion designers, and business leaders to its trading floors.
“Since 2003, BTIG Charity Day has helped support important non-profit organisations around the world,” Scott Kovalik, co-founder and CEO of BTIG, said in a press release. “We are very grateful to our celebrity guests, clients, and employees that help us improve the lives of others year after year.”
This year, with the help of Bill Clinton, Mark Cuban, Shaquille O’Neal, and many more, the firm raised $US4 million to donate to hundreds of charities.
BTIG cofounder Steven Starker was there to greet all the star guests as they walked through the door, including actress Jenny McCarthy.
Former football player Eric LeGrand and former New York Giant Lawrence Taylor were also in the building.
