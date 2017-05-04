Inside the Wall Street charity day where celebrities and star athletes pretend to be traders

Sarah Jacobs
676317310Owen Hoffmann/Getty ImagesBill Clinton participates in BTIG’s Commissions for Charity day.

Trading firm BTIG hosted its 15th annual Commissions for Charity Day on Tuesday, inviting nearly 80 all-star athletes, models, actors, journalists, politicians, fashion designers, and business leaders to its trading floors.

“Since 2003, BTIG Charity Day has helped support important non-profit organisations around the world,” Scott Kovalik, co-founder and CEO of BTIG, said in a press release. “We are very grateful to our celebrity guests, clients, and employees that help us improve the lives of others year after year.”

This year, with the help of Bill Clinton, Mark Cuban, Shaquille O’Neal, and many more, the firm raised $US4 million to donate to hundreds of charities.

BTIG cofounder Steven Starker was there to greet all the star guests as they walked through the door, including actress Jenny McCarthy.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton stopped in for the day.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

MLB star Alex Rodriguez was on the phone taking calls.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Actress Bridget Moynahan was in the building.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Former MLB player Dwight Gooden dropped in.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Mark Cuban sat down with Starker.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Former New York Jets player D'Brickashaw Ferguson was there to lend a hand.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi, judge and host of Bravo's 'Top Chef,' was there.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Actor Steve Buscemi dropped in.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia was happy to be there.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Model Ubah Hassan contributed her time.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild took a couple calls.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Geraldo Rivera came through.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Actress Kristin Davis dropped by.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal was there.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg made an appearance.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Retired professional wrestler Ricky Steamboat brought his championship belt.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Model Petra Nemcova took some calls.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Former NBA player Allan Houston and former NFL player Curtis Martin posed for the camera.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger arrived with his wife, Dee Ocleppo.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Actress Olivia Culpo was also there.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Former New York Giants player Phil Simms made some calls.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Former NBA player John Starks came through.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was on the phones.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Former MLB player Reggie Jackson also hopped on the phone.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Beth Ostrosky Stern, actress and wife of Howard Stern, dropped in.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Derek Jeter posed with a group of kids.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Boxer Gerry Cooney showed support.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Former football player Eric LeGrand and former New York Giant Lawrence Taylor were also in the building.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Clearly, the day was a big success.

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

