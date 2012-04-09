BTIG: 'Risk Off Indicators Are Mounting'

In his latest note, BTIG’s Dan Greenhaus declares: “Risk off indicators are mounting.”
He argues that there are reasons to be “sceptical” about markets are current levels.
Some specific points:
- Overseas markets are breaking down.
- Germany and France are now down three of the last four weeks.
- The aussie dollar, a great barometer of economic health is sliding.
- The US data is weakening, though is not definitive.
Says Greenhaus: Key levels to watch are 1370 and 1311 on the S&P
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.