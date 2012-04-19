The Hottest Trading Floor On Wall Street Yesterday

Julia La Roche
Petra NemacovaSuper model Petra Nemcova

Photo: Twitter.com/BTIGCharityDay

Celebrities, beauty queens and pro-athletes are taking over BTIG’s trading floors around the world Wednesday.The reason for the event is because it’s the brokerage firm’s 10th annual “Commissions for Charity Day.” 

To date, the the star-studded charity day has raised almost $20 million from equity, fixed income and derivative trading commission profits, which support nonprofits and charities for children, the firm said in a release.

“We are very excited to see so many lend their time and efforts to help us make this event a success,” said Steven Starker, the co-founder of BTIG said in a statement. “The energy and enthusiasm for the 10th celebration of our Charity Day amongst the celebrity traders, clients and employees involved is bound to make for another strong year of donations.”

It’s a great cause and it’s definitely making BTIG the hottest trading floor on Wall Street.

Retired pro hockey player Rod Gilbert snapped a picture with actor Michael J. Fox.

Source: Twitter.com/rodgilbert7

Miss USA Alyssa Campanella with 'Law & Order'/ 'Crossing Jordan' actress Jill Hennessy along with Miss Teen USA Danielle Doty at BTIG.

Source: Twitter

Talk show host Kelly Ripa showed up for the event, too.

Source: Twitter

NFL legend Marcus Allen and 'Entourage' actor Jerry Ferrara in BTIG's Los Angeles' offices.

World Cup alpine ski racer Bode Miller stopped by the charity event on BTIG's trading floor.

Source: Twitter

New York Giant's Victor Cruz and BTIG's co-founder Steve Starker show off some dance moves.

Source: Twitter

Former pro-football player Ronnie Lott making some trades in BTIG's San Francisco office.

Source: Twitter

New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin poses with Jennifer Mermel of BTIG.

Source: Twitter

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and New York Giants coach Coughlin.

Source: Twitter

Former No. 1 world professional tennis player John McEnroe attended. He's seen with former sports anchor Len Berman.

Source: Twitter

Syracuse's coach Jim Boeheim on the trading floor with BTIG's co-founder Steve Starker.

Source: Twitter

Former pro-baseball player Reggie Jackson, aka 'Mr. October,' making a trade.

Source: Twitter

New York Giant's Eli Manning with Miss Teen USA Danielle Doty and Miss USA Alyssa Campanella.

Source: Twitter

Two kids with autographed Eli Manning footballs.

Source: Twitter

New York Jets coach Rex Ryan with BTIG's Steve Starker.

Source: Twitter

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira making some trades.

Source: Twitter

Super model Petra Nemcova, who has graced the cover of 'Sports Illustrated,' made some trades today at BTIG's charity day.

Atlanta Falcon's tight end Tony Gonzalez with BTIG's Steve Kovalik in San Francisco.

Source: Twitter

Former major league baseball second baseman Joe Morgan on BTIG's San Francisco trading floor.

Source: Twitter

Former MLB pitcher Vida Blue in BTIG's San Francisco offices.

Source: Twitter

Want to see some more athletes?

Check Out 19 Hot Shot Athletes On Wall Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.