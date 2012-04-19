The Hottest Trading Floor On Wall Street Yesterday

Super model Petra Nemcova

Photo: Twitter.com/BTIGCharityDay

Celebrities, beauty queens and pro-athletes are taking over BTIG’s trading floors around the world Wednesday.The reason for the event is because it’s the brokerage firm’s 10th annual “Commissions for Charity Day.”



To date, the the star-studded charity day has raised almost $20 million from equity, fixed income and derivative trading commission profits, which support nonprofits and charities for children, the firm said in a release.

“We are very excited to see so many lend their time and efforts to help us make this event a success,” said Steven Starker, the co-founder of BTIG said in a statement. “The energy and enthusiasm for the 10th celebration of our Charity Day amongst the celebrity traders, clients and employees involved is bound to make for another strong year of donations.”

It’s a great cause and it’s definitely making BTIG the hottest trading floor on Wall Street.

