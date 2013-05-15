Models, Beauty Queens And Pro-Athletes Have Taken Over BTIG's Trading Floors

Models, actors, beauty queens and pro-athletes are taking over the trading floors of BTIG’s offices world-wide today.
That’s because the brokerage firm is hosting it’s 11th annual “Commissions for Charity Day.”
During this event, BTIG traders answer client calls to raise money for children’s charities.
The charities include, March of Dimes, Project Sunshine, Alliance for Lupus Research, The Guardsmen, Capital for Kids, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and Solving Kids Cancer, just to name a few.
“Our annual Charity Day has become an event that the celebrities, clients and employees look forward to each year,” Steve Starker, co-founder of BTIG said in a statement.
“Over the years we have seen this event grow with many celebrity traders returning year after year to represent their charitable foundations. We look forward to this year’s event being even bigger and better than before.”
This is definitely one of those win-win type of events. The celebs and traders have a great time on the trading floor together. The clients get the amazing opportunity to chat with stars on the phone. BTIG’s name and brand gets out there and for a good reason. And all the charities benefit from the funds and awareness raised. This is definitely a great business idea.
So far, the annual charity event has raised nearly $25 million for over 350 nonprofit organisations.
Now let’s check out the action on the trading floor.
Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, Miss USA Nana Meriwether and Miss Teen USA Logan West at BTIG's New York offices for Project Sunshine.
Pisani with Mark Teixeira from the New York Yankees. Teixeira is representing Harlem RBI, which helps inner-city youth succeed.
Super model Jessica Stam, BTIG CEO Steve Starker and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Damaris Lewis at BTIG's offices for Project Sunshine.
U.K. fashion designer Lydia Rose Bright who owns Bella Sorella Boutique speaking to BTIG clients at a London office.
Singer Melanie Masson, who was one of the stars on the X Factor, doing a little dance on BTIG's London trading floor.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.