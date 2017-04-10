BT Investment shares jump along with its funds under management

Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Shares in BT Investment soared after reporting strong growth in funds under management.

A short time go, the fund manager’s shares were up 5.5% to $10.70.

In the three months to the end of March, BT’s funds under management hit $91.2 billion, up 4.8% on the December quarter.

The company says the net inflow for the quarter was $2.7 billion. The rest of the $4.2 billion rise was investment performance and market movement.

The rise meant an increase of $9.7 million in annualised fee income.

