BT Investment has a new CEO in Australia

Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Michael Bargholz has been appointed CEO of BT Investment Management Australia.

Bargholz was most recently the managing director Australia for Fidelity International and was previously CEO and managing director Australia for AllianceBernstein and managing director for AXA Investment Management, New Zealand.

He started his career at the Australian Treasury as an economist.

“It will be a privilege to lead such a successful and respected investment management business,” says Bargholz.

Emilio Gonzalez, group CEO of BT Investment Management, says the appointment continues the process of building a high calibre global executive committee.

“Michael is ideally suited to lead BTIM’s Australian business with his deep knowledge of and experience in the industry, his demonstrable leadership qualities and strong client focus.”

