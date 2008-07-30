BT Confirms Ribbit Deal: $105 Million For Internet Voice Platform

BT is buying Ribbit after all, but for nearly twice the amount TechCrunch reported earlier this month: The British telecom giant says it’s paying $105 million for Mountain View, Calif.-based Ribbit, an Internet voice platform. From BT’s release:



Using Ribbit’s platform, developers are able to add voice and automation features to virtually any web-based application or community. For example, using Ribbit, developers have integrated voice into salesforce.com and built voice applications that run directly from Facebook or iGoogle. Since its launch, Ribbit has attracted thousands of developers, launched an innovative solution for the enterprise software market, and has begun testing a consumer application scheduled for general release later this year.

The “consumer application” could be similar to GrandCentral, an Internet calling platform that Google (GOOG) bought last summer for $45 million — and hasn’t done much with.

Either way, a nice, quick exit for Ribbit founders and investors Alsop-Louie Partners, Allegis Capital, and KPG Ventures, which poured just $13 million into the company. Ribbit launched late last year.

