BSkyB Ready To Give James Murdoch The Boot

Photo: guardian.co.uk

As the phone-hacking scandal continues to wreak havoc at News Corp and beyond the BBC reports James Murdoch may soon be out at BSkyB.Murdoch is currently chairman at BSkyB where, despite the dropped takeover bid News Corp still holds 39% of the shares.



But maybe not for long.

According to a well-placed source, there is a growing view among the company’s non-executives that the burden for James Murdoch of “fighting the fires” at News Corporation – where he is in charge of European operations and is deputy chief operating officer – means that he will find it hard to devote enough time to chairing BSkyB, the largest media and entertainment company in the UK.

The larger question is whether James will be able to last the week as an employee of News Corp.

In the last three days News Corp has lost Rebekah Brooks who resigned and then was arrested on Sunday and Dow Jones head Les Hinton, who resigned on Friday. Yesterday the head of the Metropolitan police resigned in connection with the scandal.

