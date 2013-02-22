BSkyB Is Launching Its Own Disney Network

Photo: Disney / YouTube screencap

Disney has signed a deal with U.K. biggest pay-TV company, BSkyB, to launch a channel just for Disney films, according to a report from Bloomberg News. The new BSkyB channel called Sky Movies Disney will showcase both new and old Disney flicks beginning March 28.



It will also have the first rights to run the Mouse House’s newest films including “Wreck-It Ralph” and “Brave.”

Bloomberg reports the deal will also give BSkyB first-run rights to Disney-affiliated films including those in its Lucasfilm and Marvel collections such as “Iron Man 3.”

The news comes on the heels of the pay-TV channel making a deal with AT&T to offer 16,000 Wi-Fi spots to those travelling in the UK.

