BSkyB Gets Exclusive Rights To Miramax Films Under New Deal

Photo: Miramax screenshot

Miramax and BSkyB (Sky), the UK television service, announced a new licensing deal today. Through the deal, Sky will have access to Miramax’s extensive film library including “Life is Beautiful,” “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin,” “Starsky & Hutch.” and shall offer the films across its multiple platforms.



The exclusive rights will extend to Sky Movie’s subscription channels, its on-demand service Sky Anytime+ and Sky Go.

From the press release:

“We are very pleased to add our award-winning and beloved films to the Sky lineup, ensuring that Sky subscribers will continue to have access to the best that independent cinema and Hollywood have to offer,” said Danny Goldman, Miramax Senior Vice President and Head of Sales, Europe. “The entertainment appeal of Sky continues to grow, and we are excited to be in business with the Sky Movies team.”

Simon Rexworthy, Controller of Acquisitions at Sky said, “It’s great to be working with Miramax as they build out their business and make more of their titles available to us. The deal will give Sky Movies customers exclusive access to some of the best titles from Miramax’s unrivalled archive including such iconic modern classics as Pulp Fiction and Chicago.”

SEE ALSO: 10 father and son appearances on film >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.