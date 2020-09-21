Bryson DeChambeau was the only player who practiced under floodlights before the final round of the US Open, and it paid off with his career's biggest win

AP Photo/John Minchillo Bryson DeChambeau.

Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open on Sunday, taking home his first major title.

On Saturday night, DeChambeau stayed at the driving range late into the night after his round, working out some kinks from his drive after being unsatisfied with his swing.

The extra practice paid off big, as DeChambeau played the final round three-under par to win the tournament by six strokes.

Bryson DeChambeau spent the night before his win at the U.S. Open practicing.

Already set to tee off in the final group on Sunday, DeChambeau wasn’t satisfied with his swing ahead of the final round and decided to work out the kinks under the lights at the practice range.

On his walk over to the range, DeChambeau spoke with Dylan Dethier of Golf.com, saying he was hoping to work on his drives to make sure he hit a few more fairways in the final round. He also opened up a bit about his nerves heading into Sunday with a shot at his first major title.

“It’s definitely a little bit of nerves, but it’s also other things,” DeChambeau said. “Sensitivity to air. How I’m perceiving reality. It’s very difficult to explain, but essentially I can feel like I do something, but it can come off totally different depending on what reality actually is, so I gotta get my perception and my reality.”

Last night, I walked with Bryson to the driving range, where he hit balls late into the night. He was in a good mood. Whatever he was searching for, seems like he found. And whatever he meant about "perceiving reality" seems like it's working, too!pic.twitter.com/rj6HvnLXmI — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 20, 2020

Whatever Bryson did on Saturday night, it worked.

On Sunday, DeChambeau shot an astounding three-under par to win the U.S. Open by six strokes. He was the only player in the field to not play a single round of the tournament over par.

DeChambeau has always been about his process, and on Sunday, it paid off in the form of his first major championship.

