Watch Bryson DeChambeau -- golf's most eccentric player -- unveil his wacky new putting style

PGA tour newcomer Bryson DeChambeau is not afraid to think outside of the box when it comes to the game of golf.

The 2015 U.S. Amateur and NCAA Champion famously used his SMU physics major to develop single-length irons for his unique single-plane swing, and he tests every one of his golf balls by swirling them around a cup of Epsom salt.

In October, DeChambeau said he was considering adopting the old school “side-saddle” putting technique, in which you center your body toward the hole and sweep your putter at the ball like a broom.

This week, in the lead-up to the Franklin Templeton Shootout, DeChambeau finally debuted his new method.

Take a look for yourself:



The technique is certainly bizarre, but DeChambeau isn’t the first player to use it. KJ Choi experimented with it in 2010, and Sam Snead ended his career putting side-saddle after the between-the-legs croquet style was ruled illegal by the PGA Tour.

DeChambeau, meanwhile, is just 23 and has shown real promise as an up-and-comer on Tour. But as For The Win noted, he ranked 17th in tee-to-green last season but 166th in strokes gained/putting. In other words, his putting is by far the weakest part of his game, which is why he’s giving the side-saddle a go.

For now, it’s too early to tell if DeChambeau will continue to roll with the side-saddle. But if the ball is going in the hole, there’s no reason not to.

