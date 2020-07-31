Bryson DeChambeau says he aims to live to 140 years old, and thinks it's possible with today's technology

Getty/Ben Jared Bryson DeChambeau.

Bryson DeChambeau says he aims to live to 140 years old, and that he believes it’s possible with today’s technology.

“My goal is to live to 130 or 140,” the American golfer told GQ Magazine. “I think somebody’s going to do it in the next 30 or 40 years. I want humans to be better.”

DeChambeau is well-known for his scientific, precise approach to golf, and has recently made headlines for adding large amounts of muscle and becoming the longest driver on the PGA Tour.

Justin Thomas, DeChambeau’s countryman and fellow pro golfer, tweeted him after the comments saying: “What in the hell are you even talking about dude.”

Just as Bryson DeChambeau has been working hard to add extra yards to his drive, the 26-year-old golfer also wants to add extra years to his life.

64 to be exact.

“My goal is to live to 130 or 140,” the American told GQ Magazine. The average life expectancy for a man in the US is around 76 years, so if DeChambeau did that he would outlive his life expectancy by 64 years.

“I really think that’s possible now with today’s technology. I think somebody’s going to do it in the next 30 or 40 years. I want humans to be better. I want them to succeed,” he said in the article, titled “The Real Life Diet of Bryson DeChambeau, Who Bulked Up to Boom Long Drives.”

“I want to say, ‘Hey, this is all of the stuff I’ve experienced that helped me do my best. If it helps you, great. If it doesn’t, well, let’s keep working on it. Let’s keep figuring stuff out.’ That’s my take on life.”

DeChambeau, who is currently playing in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, added: “I’ve always been interested in life in general, growing up.

“I always questioned everything. I didn’t have a lot of resources when I was young. I couldn’t go down all these roads with these questions that I asked at an early age.

“But now that I’ve been able to have some success, I’ve kinda gotten deep into most of these things and only taken what has added value to me. I’m always trying to add more value to my life in general.”

The oldest person to ever live was Jeanne Louise Calment, who died in 1997 aged 122 years 164 days.

DeChambeau is well-known for his scientific, extremely precise approach to golf, having spent his coronavirus lockdown time adding several pounds of muscle to increase his driving distance, and often creating strange-looking DIY aids to help his golf.

Justin Thomas, DeChambeau’s countryman and fellow pro golfer, doesn’t think the American can topple that feat.

What in the hell are you even talking about dude @b_dechambeau ???? https://t.co/3Nx2XDAM7h — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 31, 2020

“What in the hell are you even talking about dude,” Thomas wrote in a tweet that tagged DeChambeau.

