Bryson DeChambeau bulked up on 7 protein shakes a day, and is breaking the sport of golf in ways we haven't seen since Tiger Woods

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports Bryson DeChambeau has long been known as the ‘mad scientist,’ but his latest experiment on his own body has taken his game to a brand new level.

Bryson DeChambeau is trying to break the sport of golf.

DeChambeau leaned on a strength program that included seven protein shakes a day to come out of quarantine a brand new, bulked-up version of his old self.

The results are staggering, with DeChambeau hitting the ball farther than any player on Tour.

We don’t know if he can keep up the pace of his play, but it’s thrilling to watch.

Bryson DeChambeau has made it his mission to break the sport of golf.

During the first weekend of July, DeChambeau erased a three-stroke deficit to Matthew Wolff in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to take the tournament by three strokes of his own.

DeChambeau has long been dubbed the “mad scientist” of the sport, making extensive calculations with every shot to a point that his speed of play has sometimes drawn the ire of other competitors in the field. But in quarantine, DeChambeau turned his lifelong science experiment upon his own body, packing on pounds to suddenly become the biggest hitter in all of golf.

DeChambeau’s bet on bulk was, for lack of a better term, a big swing.

In a sport that rewards precision over all else, changing one’s body so dramatically could have come with dire consequences. Instead, DeChambeau’s new length is breaking golf in a way that the sport hasn’t seen since the days of Tiger Woods’ dominance.

DeChambeau made the most of his quarantine, bulking up with a hearty breakfast and lots of protein shakes

It’s possible that nobody in the country made better use of their time in quarantine than DeChambeau. While many athletes were working to figure out roundabout ways to maintain their rigorous training schedules, DeChambeau doubled-down on his already in-progress bodybuilding.

DeChambeau filled out with the help of an impressive daily diet that included a massive breakfast and six or seven protein shakes a day.

Bryson breaks down his eating habits: – 4 eggs w toast & five strips of bacon for breakfast. PLUS 2 protein shakes.

-A bar, Pb&J sandwich throughout day.

-consumes 2 shakes on course, 1 after round

-steak & potatoes and 2 shakes for dinner. Rome wasn’t build in 1 day either. — Garrett Johnston (@JohnstonGarrett) June 30, 2020

Checking out the new DeChambeau side-by-side with his old self, the transformation he pulled off is staggering.

You guys probably don’t follow golf but one guy (Bryson DeChambeau) is successfully implementing the “just get insanely jacked and hit your driver like 375 yards” strategy and hes approaching #1 in the world pic.twitter.com/4iLY894CQr — Mookie Foofus ⛳️????????️‍♂️ (@ethnicohioan) July 1, 2020

While putting down seven protein shakes a day should hardly be considered easy, bulking up was only the first part of his plan to break golf. If DeChambeau’s latest experiment was going to work, he’d have to make shots and make shots he has.

Since golf has returned from the sport’s COVID-19 suspension, DeChambeau has hit 29 drives of 350 yards or more. The next closest player to him on Tour is Matthew Wolff, with 15.

DeChambeau is simply on his own level.

The only thing more impressive than DeChambeau’s new body is his new swing

For die-hard golf fans, the new statistics of DeChambeau’s swing are staggering. Whether it’s club speed, ball speed, strokes gained from tee-to-green, or any number of advanced metrics that one could look at, DeChambeau has set new high marks at a staggering pace since golf’s return.

But you don’t need to be a scientist to understand DeChambeau’s experiment – he just hits dingers. When he goes all-in with his driver, which he is doing quite often, his swing is like nothing else in the sport. Beginning with several deep breaths, DeChambeau heaves his arms back past his shoulders, torques his whole body like an expertly calibrated machine, and follows through to a point that you worry about his ankles.

It doesn’t just look different. It sounds different.

the sound of this drive from Bryson DeChambeau is just… my god ???? pic.twitter.com/S5mUlRHAG8 — Matt Sullivan (@msully_94) June 26, 2020

The results are astounding. According to FiveThirtyEight, DeChambeau has added on a whomping 20.5 yards per drive this season compared to where he stood a year ago, leading all golfers with 323 yards per drive. Fellow big-bomber Cameron Champ is just behind him at 322.6, and no other player in the sport hits 316 on average.

With his newfound power, DeChambeau is playing a different course than other players

The distance DeChambeau has found in his driver allows him to chart paths across the golf course that other players could not imagine. He clears fairway bunkers that are normally a threat to heavy hitters with ease and eliminates some dog-legs on long holes by simply jumping over them.

Fans who have been following his progress through online shot-trackers are left stunned with drive after drive.

This was DeChambeau’s drive on the first hole in Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament on Thursday. At 473 yards, it’s far from a short Par 4, but while other players were left to respect the fairway, DeChambeau muscled his way to within 46 yards of the flag to leave himself a chip onto the green.

Watching DeChambeau line up his shots, it sometimes looks like he’s competing in a different game than those in his group. Look at him lining up to shoot over the trees, knowing he has the power to clear them safely.

Bryson DeChambeau hit a drive that traveled 345 yards in the air and 423(!) overall. It went so far, he had to ask somebody where the ball was. pic.twitter.com/PH9Tgier1n — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) July 16, 2020

DeChambeau has essentially created a new map for himself, turning courses that normally play 72 strokes to par and battering them through brute forces into par 68s.

It’s a type of game-changing development that the golf world hasn’t seen since the dominance of Tiger Woods, who overpowered course after course through the early 2000s. In response to Woods’ talents, Augusta National and other marquee courses across the country suddenly got longer, a process nicknamed “Tiger-proofing.”

DeChambeau still has a long way to go before his own performance prompts courses to take on renovations, but his process certainly has the attention of the sport. Since winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, DeChambeau has become the odds-on favourite to win the Masters this fall. Should he continue to win in the coming weeks, his odds could continue to fall.

DeChambeau might not be able to win on strength alone, but he was already one of the best golfers alive before his experiment began

DeChambeau’s experiment is just beginning, but the results are already stunning. While power drivers have paved a place for themselves in the game, one thing that sets DeChambeau ahead of the pack is that he was already such a complete golfer before his transformation began.

Ranks for @B_DeChambeau this week:

1st in Driving Distance (350.6 yards)

1st in SG: Off-the-Tee (+6.672)

1st in SG: Putting (+7.831) He's the first player to lead in both SG: Putting and SG: Off-the-Tee and win since 2004. pic.twitter.com/WaRZJ1pgaZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 5, 2020

While his chipping could still use some more calibration – especially given that he usually doesn’t need anything more than a pitching wedge on his second shot – DeChambeau was already a talented putter and could scramble for saves with the best in the sport.

DeChambeau won tournaments before he was the longest hitter on Tour, and his newfound talents could put his career on a new, sport-breaking trajectory.

It’s also possible he struggles as the season goes on. Given that playing tournaments will take up four days of most of his weeks, his time on the course is time outside of the gym and without his needed protein shakes. It’s impossible to know if DeChambeau’s bulk is sustainable in any way because no one has ever tried such a drastic experiment before.

We don’t yet know what the ultimate results will be, but early returns are impressive.

The rest of the show will undoubtedly be thrilling to watch.

