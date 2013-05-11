Texas First Responder Arrested For Possession Of 'Destructive Device'

Bryce Reed, an Emergency Medical Services worker in West, Texas, was arrested early Friday on a charge of possession of a destructive device.



The cause of the fire and resulting blast is still under investigation, and local news station KWTX says there is so far no indication that Reed’s arrest is connected to the explosion.

Reed was a first responder in last month’s fertiliser plant explosion in the small town about 80 miles south of Dallas. Reed’s brother, a firefighter, died in the explosion.

A “destructive device” commonly refers to a bomb or grenade.

