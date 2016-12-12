Jets backup quarterback who's replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick threw an interception on his first pass of the day

Bryce Petty’s second career start did not get off to such a hot start.

Petty was named the Jets’ starter for the rest of the season earlier in the week, replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose 2015 campaign was plagued by inaccuracy and turnovers.

On Petty’s first pass of the game against the San Francisco 49ers, he threw an interception.





While 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward anticipated the play nicely, this isn’t exactly what the Jets were hoping for from the guy replacing Fitzpatrick, who was benched because of his inability to avoid turnovers. The 49ers then scored a touchdown on the possession, putting the Jets in an immediate hole.

